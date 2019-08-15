UPDATE at 9:00 a.m. on 8/15/19 to fix an error in the location information.
Those wanting to clear their mind and partake in some yoga can get up bright and early these next few weeks for free group yoga sessions for the community.
The Blackland Ranch Holistic Retreat Center just outside of town is offering free “sunrise yoga” sessions for the next four weeks.
The classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 7 a.m. at City Park and on Saturdays from 8 to 8:30 a.m. on the downtown green across from City Hall.
The sessions will be led by Lanita Ellison Sene, certified yoga instructor.
The classes will be held for the next four weeks until Sept. 5, and are suitable for all ages. Guests are asked to bring a mat or towel.
For more information, call 214-334-6437 or email yayelanita@gmail.com.