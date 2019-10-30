Brandon Ray Gonzales made his first court appearance Wednesday morning on a charge of capital murder.
Gonzales, 23, of Greenville is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bond on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons involving the shooting deaths of Kevin Berry, 23, of Dallas and Byron Cravens Jr. 23, of Arlington early Sunday morning at The Party Venue, 2275 U.S. Highway 380, just west of the Greenville city limits.
Gonzales had filed a writ of habeas corpus from the jail, seeking the appointment of an attorney. The writ was filed with the 354th District Court and was scheduled to be considered by Judge Keli Aiken Wednesday morning.
But Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. said contrary to some media accounts Gonzales did not enter any plea and no action was taken in the case Wednesday.
“He said he had hired an attorney, so the judge just reset the case,” Walker said.
Court records indicated Gonzales said he had hired Andrew Wilkerson of Dallas as his attorney. Wilkerson could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
No motions had been filed as of Wednesday and no additional hearings were immediately scheduled.
Gonzales has not yet been indicted in connection with the case. The Hunt County grand jury is next scheduled to meet Nov. 15, for the fifth meeting of its six-month term of serving the 354th District Court.