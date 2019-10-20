Herald-Banner Publications welcomed industry veteran Dale Gosser as new managing editor this week.
He takes over as North Texas group editor for CNHI, LLC, Herald-Banner’s parent company.
Gosser will handle editor duties at the Herald-Banner, Rockwall County Herald-Banner, Royse City Herald-Banner and the Commerce Journal. In addition, he will oversee the Cleburne Times-Review and the Weatherford Democrat.
Gosser has been in the newspaper industry since 1993, beginning at the Corsicana Daily Sun, his hometown paper. He has served as the managing editor at the Times-Review since 2002 and at the Democrat since 2018.
The new editor is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
CNHI Deputy National Editor Jim Zachary said that Gosser has been a “true leader” in his newsrooms.
“We are pleased to have Dale in this expanded role. He has been a true leader in our newsrooms and will be an effective editor in Greenville and its sister publications,” Zachary said. “Dale is an experienced journalist, and the thing that really sets him apart is his commitment to the communities the newspaper covers. He immerses himself in community life and has always proven himself to be open and accessible to the public.”
Herald-Banner Publisher Lisa Chappell touted Gosser as someone with strong leadership qualities.
“I have had the pleasure of working closely with Dale for almost two years and he has proven to be a strong editor with solid decision-making skills. He is a seasoned editor with outstanding leadership qualities which will be asset to our publications and to our communities,” Chappell said. “I am pleased that he has accepted this new position and I look forward to seeing the growth and continued improvement of our news products under his watch.”
Gosser said that he is eager to begin learning the ins and outs of the community.
“I’m really looking forward to working here at the Herald-Banner and in the surrounding communities,” Gosser said. “To join such a wonderful staff is very exciting and I’m looking forward to the challenge of working in a new environment in both Hunt and Rockwall counties. “Everyone I’ve met has been extremely friendly and inviting. Meeting members of the community is a high priority on my list of things to do. I can’t wait to get started.”