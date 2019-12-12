More than 1,000 students are expected to cross the stage to receive their diploma at commencement ceremonies at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Friday and Saturday.
The fall semester comes to an end this weekend, and students will be thrust out into the professional world.
According to figures provided by the university, 1,028 students are expected to attend the four ceremonies. The total graduating class is 1,337 students.
419 students are expected to attend the graduate-level ceremony for Master’s and Doctoral Students on Friday. This number is low compared to Fall Graduation figures from the past decade. However, 609 undergraduate students will be attending ceremonies on Saturday, and the 751-student strong graduating class is the largest for a fall semester in 15 years, according to the university.
Three different commencement speakers will take the podium across the four total ceremonies Friday and Saturday:
— Dr. Ricardo Lopez is Superintendent of Schools for the Garland Independent School District, and has more than 20 years of experience as an educator. He was named National Latino Superintendent of the Year by the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents. Lopez is a graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso, received his Master’s degree from New Mexico State University and his Doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Austin.
— Dr. Shonda Gibson is the Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs for the Texas A&M System. Gibson previous served in various administrative roles at A&M-Commerce and also taught multiple courses. Gibson received her Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral degrees from A&M-Commerce.
— Dr. June Davis recently retired after more than 30 years as an educator, counselor and administrator, most recently serving as the Director of Special Programs with the Fort Worth Independent School District. Davis currently serves on the Crowley Independent School District Board of Trustees, becoming the first African American to serve in that role after being elected in 2003. She has been President of the board since 2010. In early 2019, Crowley ISD’s new elementary school was named in her honor. She received degrees from Texas A&M University-Commerce and Texas A&M University-Texarkana.
The ceremonies are all being held at the A&M-Commerce Field House, located at 1804 Lee Street, and guest tickets are required. For those without a ticket or those who can’t make it for the ceremonies, they will also be live streamed at www.youtube.com/user/FacultyCenterVideo/.
Master and Doctoral students: Dec. 13 at 4 p.m.
College of Business, College of Humanities, Social Sciences & Arts: Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m.
College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, College of Innovation & Design, College of Science & Engineering: Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m.
College of Education & Human Services: Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m.