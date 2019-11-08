A swarm of superheroes, villains and their fans will descend upon Commerce this weekend for the second Hunt County Comic Expo.
While last year’s inaugural Expo was held in a conference room on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, the event had to move into a bigger venue this year, and will instead be at Brigandry Games, at 2204 Live Oak.
Similar to the first Expo, this year’s event will feature special guests, costume contests for both kids and adults, performances, vendors and photo shoots. But, new for this year, the convention will include more gaming-related elements, such as a Super Smash Bros. Tournament.
“There’s been a lot of excitement and support,” Hunt County Comic Expo owner and promoter Cody Glenn said. “But, some of the biggest compliments that we received were from a majority of our vendors, who made excellent sales over the course of our first two-day event.
“They bring so much to our shows that we can easily say that without them, we wouldn’t have an Expo for our fans to come out and participate in,” Glenn added.
Some of the special guests planned for this year include cosplayers Captain AmeriDad, #TheAlienPanda and Viraga; costume clubs like Clan Murraan of the Mandalorian Mercs and the Space City Ghostbusters; and Transformer Bumblebee, who made an earlier appearance in Greenville at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library’s LitCon in March.
The schedule for the two-day event it as follows:
Saturday
8 – 10 a.m. – Vendor Load-in
10:30 a.m. – Doors Open
4 p.m. – Kids Cosplay Contest
7 p.m. – Doors Close
9 p.m. – Hunt County Comic Expo Afterparty
Sunday
10:30 a.m. – Doors Open
4 p.m. – Adults Cosplay Contest
7 p.m. – Doors Close
7 – 10 p.m. – Vendor Load-Out
Since the Comic Expo is a family event, costumed participants are required to wear costumes that at least cover all areas of the body that would normally be covered by a bathing suit.
Also, for the sake of safety, prop ranged weapons are required to be “obvious toys” and cannot be capable of firing any kind of projectile. Similarly, prop bladed and blunt weapons need to be made out of lightweight foam.
For a complete list of cosplay rules for the expo, visit https://bit.ly/34pLIy8.