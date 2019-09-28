The Hunt Regional Medical Center was recently recognized with a perfect score in a program designed to gauge the preparedness of a hospital for times of disaster and trauma.
The North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council announced the HRMC was given a score of 100-percent on the Hospital Preparedness Program, which was implemented by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to a press release form Hunt Regional Healthcare, the HPP “prepares the health care systems to save lives during emergencies and disasters.”
Bret Freeman, the Trauma Service Manager for Hunt Regional, says that the program requires hospitals to perform disaster drills, hazardous vulnerability assessments, and more.
“It’s all about making sure we are prepared for the worst,” Freeman said. “If internet goes out or our communication gets cut off, how do we handle this situation and are we prepared to handle it? Things like that.”
Freeman stated that in real situations of trauma, such as during this past summer with many damaging weather events, the hospital has worked to assess itself and write up reports on how they handled the real-world situations.
These reports are sent to the NCTTRAC, and they rate each hospital on their preparedness, with a 100 being the highest-possible score.
Freeman said that Hunt Regional was one of only 20 hospitals out of dozens in the council area that received the perfect score.
“it’s good to know that we have the people and protocols in place to handle and react to situations like this,” Freeman said.
He added that the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Centers in Commerce and Quinlan are included in these ratings, as they are simply different departments of the main Greenville campus and not separate entities, so their data contributed to the perfect score as well.