The James G. Gee Library at Texas A&M University-Commerce has been a resource for students, faculty, staff and community members for decades, but a recent change has lessened the library’s availability.
The library announced this week that it would no longer be open 24 hours a day during weekdays, as it had been for several years.
Since 2013, the Gee Library stayed continuously open from 2 p.m. on Sundays to 8 p.m. on Fridays during the regular fall and spring semesters. Students could cram to their hearts content in the friendly confines, and thousands upon thousands of books, journals, research papers and more were at their disposal.
Now, the library is moving away from the 24-hour model.
Lanee Dunlap, the dean of libraries at A&M-Commerce, says that the decision was simple. Data showed that the library was just hardly used during the wee hours of the night. A Lion Card, the card given to students that grants them access to many buildings and the cafeteria, was needed to enter into the library after midnight. Dunlap says that the library looked at the number of swipes, and determined that it was not enough to warrant staffing the library for 24 hours, making this a cost-saving measure. Dunlap also said that the majority of the employees effected by the change are student workers.
She added that she has yet to receive and comments or complaints about the change. The new hours began on Monday.
Now the library opens at noon on Sundays and closes at midnight. It reopens at 7 a.m. and closes at 1 a.m. from Monday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays.
Opinion was mixed between several students who commented to the Commerce Journal.
“Sometimes I need to study late, and with roommates it’s not always quiet, so I would go to the library to study there,” said student Nelsan Gepanaga. “Now I would have to find another spot. It’s not bad, but there are a lot of resources there.”
Student Nathan Moore said that he is fine with the change.
“I think it should be open to at least 10 p.m., but I don’t think that many people would do midnight study sessions there,” Moore said. “College kids like to sleep a lot.There isn’t really a need for it to be open 24 hours.”
The Gee Library’s new hours can be found online at https://bit.ly/2L2cypz