The Commerce Public Library invites everyone to attend its annual Author’s Park Brick Ceremony and Library Open House on April 7 at 1:30 P.M. The event will kick-off the annual Friends membership drive for the Library and will honor two creative individuals with connections to Commerce with “sacred bricks” from the original brick streets of Commerce. Sunday is also the first day of National Library Week.
This year we are very proud to honor Brian Dowsley, author and photographer, as well as Earl Simpson, a Commerce native, poet and artist, with engraved bricks in the Author’s Park walkway. Their names will join 56 other names of artists, authors, and musicians that have been honored since the park was built in 1999.
Brian is a life-long motorcycle enthusiast, has toured the United States extensively, and is a member of the Iron Butt Association (World’s Toughest Riders). He is a gourmet cook and author of the acclaimed Biker Gourmet’s series of cookbooks. He has written both fiction and non-fiction and he is a photographer of note, and even plays the guitar. He has had a distinguished thirty-four year career in the U.S. Navy, retiring in 2007 with the rank of captain. He and his wife Judy are Commerce residents. Brian is a member of the Silver Leos Writers Guild.
Earl Simpson grew up in Commerce, graduating in 1961. He received his masters of fine arts degree in 1972 from the University of Iowa and his BA degree in English from Baylor University. He has been a public school and community college teacher and served four years as a maintenance officer in the United States Air Force. His promise as a poet was recognized when his classmates named him “Poet Laureate” of the senior class of 1961. He has gone on to write several books of poetry, including Deus X, The Landing Road, News from Wake, and Little Earl and the Bride of Christ.
A reception with refreshments will be held in the library following the Brick Ceremony. We hope everyone will come out for our Open House and celebrate with us. There has been some amazing progress toward the completion of the Parapet restoration and toward renovating other parts of the building. You will also be able to see the beautiful art glass installation by David Zvanut that has been completed and installed in the south Palladian window.