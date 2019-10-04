Those who pay taxes in the Commerce area will have an extra day to do so as the substation in Commerce will now be open two days a week.
The Hunt County Tax Office announced in a press release that the substation located at 1114 Main Street in the Commerce Chamber of Commerce building will now be open on both Wednesdays and Fridays. Previously, the substation was open only on Wednesdays.
The Commerce office is now open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday, beginning this week.
Hunt County Tax Assessor/Collector Randy Wineinger stated in the release that the decision to add the extra day was made “after analysis of the number of transactions being processed… The additional day should make it more convenient for the residents in that area.”
The Commerce substation has been open since 2013 following a three-year hiatus. Wineinger added in the statement: “It is my intent to serve all the people of Hunt County and [I want] to thank the Chamber of Commerce for allowing us to have the opportunity to share the office with them.”
For more information, visit hctax.info.