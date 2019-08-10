A man who was wanted by area authorities for an alleged machete attack was arrested by Commerce Police officers Saturday afternoon.
Charles Trent Parrish, 43, was charged with aggravated assault after the Hunt County Sheriff's Office alleged that he assaulted someone with a "large knife, possibly a machete" at a residence in the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 69 South on Thursday.
On Saturday, a statement from the City of Commerce indicated that officers with the Commerce Police Department had arrested Parrish within the city limits.
The statement said that CPD officers went to a home on Monroe Street in Commerce based on an anonymous tip to Hunt County Crime Stoppers. The city says that Parrish was found inside the residence and was arrested without incident. The statement also said that officers located a machete that was believed to be used in an assault.
As of Saturday, the condition of the assault victim was unknown.
A search of Hunt County Jail records Saturday evening did not show Parrish in custody there. Either he has yet to be booked officially or the records have not been updated. His bond is unknown at this time.