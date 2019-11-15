An annual holiday tradition returns to First United Methodist Church-Commerce as the “Merry Marketplace for Missions” and lunch is scheduled for next month.
Entering its seventh year, the Merry Marketplace has become a popular stop for those looking for Christmas gifts, new ornaments or decorations, or simply just something new for themselves. For the first time, the marketplace will also feature a silent auction with items, gift cards and services from several local businesses.
Also available at the marketplace are homemade baked goods, scarves, hats, shawls and more handmade by the Prayer Shawl Ministry, antiques and more.
Greenery will also be sold to benefit the church’s Methodist Youth Fellowship as they raise funds for a 2020 ski trip.
An “alternative gift market” will also be available. As described by an FUMC-Commerce press release: “Friends and loved ones can be honored or memorialized with donations to the Alternative Gift Market where proceeds will fund ministry efforts locally, nationally, and worldwide. An example of Alternative Gift Market recipients is the International Heifer Project from which patrons can purchase a flock of chickens, mosquito netting, or provide funds toward a water well, a water buffalo, a goat, or a llama to help people in third world countries. Gifts can go toward building a concrete cinder block house in Mexico, clean-up buckets for hurricane and flood victims through UMCOR, Clothe-a-Child for children of families in need in Commerce, food security for residents of Hunt County through the Commerce Food Pantry and Bread of Life Church, FISH, or the Boys and Girls Club of Hunt County, to name a few.”
Lunch is also available for purchase for $8, and a homemade beef or chicken stew will be on tap, including cornbread, dessert and a drink. Quart jars of stew will also be purchasable to-go for $10. Lunch sales benefit the Wesleyan Campus Ministry at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
The Merry Marketplace will be held on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at First United Methodist Church-Commerce at 1709 Highway 24 in Commerce.