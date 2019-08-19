School is back in session at Texas A&M University-Commerce next week, which means this week will see thousands of students return to Commerce.
Move-in begins Aug. 20 and runs through the weekend. Expect increased traffic in the area on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as students begin to move in to their residence halls.
Residence halls are grouped into categories and move-in is split across several days. For some buildings, the first letter of the last name of the student also determines what time they should check in.
The move-in times and dates for each residence hall are printed below:
Aug. 20
Pride Rock, Phase II, Phase III and Whitley Hall
Last Name A-D: 7 to 9:30 a.m.
Last Name E-L: 9:30 a.m. to noon
Aug. 21
Pride Rock, Phase II, Phase III and Whitley Hall
Last Name M-R: 7 to 9:30 a.m.
Last Name S-Z: 9:30 a.m. to noon
Prairie Crossing Apartments
Last Name A-G: 8 to 10 a.m.
Last Name H-M: 10 a.m. to noon
Last Name N-Z: noon to 2 p.m.
F Halls (women's halls)
All residents: Begins at 8 a.m.
Aug. 22
New Pride Apartments
All residents: Begins at 8 a.m.
Family/West Halls
All residents: Begins at 8 a.m.
Smith Hall
All residents: Begins at 8 a.m.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ZaKnsg