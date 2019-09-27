The public is invited to join with the Commerce Police Department for a night of community fun at National Night Out next week.
National Night Out was began in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States and Canada. The event is meant to bring community members closer to first responders in their area.
According to the NATW website, 38 million people in 16,000 different communities participated in the event in 2016.
This year’s NNO is scheduled for Oct. 1, and will be held in the downtown green space across from City Hall. There will be free food, drinks and shaved ice from Kona Ice. In addition, a petting zoo, bounce houses, prizes and more will be on tap.
The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call the Commerce Police Department at 903-886-1139.