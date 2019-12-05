Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend as he visits the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum’s annual Brunch with Santa event.
Old Saint Nick will be at the museum from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 7. This is the first big event for the museum since moving to its new location earlier this fall, and the reception has been positive, according to Museum Director Sharline Freeman.
“We have had almost 1,000 visitors per week since moving,” Freeman said. “There has been a lot of excitement around our new and refurbished exhibits.”
Saturday’s event will feature photo opportunities with Santa and Christmas crafts, and the rest of the museum will be open for play as well. A pancake breakfast provided by Commerce Lil’ Angels is included in the admission price.
Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Children younger than two years old get in free. For tickets, call the museum at 903-886-6055. The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is located at 100 Maple Street in Commerce.