A graduate of old ET received a high honor after a north Texas school district voted to name its newest elementary school in her honor.
Late last year, The Board of Trustees for Crowley ISD, a 5A school district south of Fort Worth, voted to name a brand-new elementary school still under construction after June Davis, a longtime educator and current President of the CISD Board.
Davis, who is retiring this month after more than 30 years as an educator, counselor and administrator for Fort Worth ISD, has been involved in public education for more than 40 years. Originally from Texarkana, Davis graduated from East Texas State University (now-Texas A&M University-Commerce) with a bachelor’s of science in sociology and psychology in 1973, and received her master’s in education from the former Texarkana branch of East Texas State University (now Texas A&M University-Texarkana).
Davis says that she felt the need to deviate from her original career path early on.
“I had a job as a social worker, but I just felt called to be an educator,” Davis said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the decision.”
Davis currently serves as the Director of Special Programs for Fort Worth ISD. She lives in Crowley and has served on the CISD Board since 2003, serving as its president since 2010. She said the school naming came as a shock to her.
“It was a complete surprise,” Davis said. “I had no idea I was even being considered until it went before the board.”
She added that it was a ”tremendous honor” to have the new school named after her.
“When you go into this profession, you don’t think ‘well what am I going to get out of this?’” Davis said. “It’s about what you give for your profession.”
She gives a lot of credit to her university education, saying that going to school in Commerce is “one of the best decisions I have ever made.”
The new June W. Davis Elementary School is scheduled to open in the fall of this year. According to specifics on the Crowley ISD website, the school will include a 92,342 square foot structure that will house up to 798 students. It will include geothermal heating and cooling, a rainwater harvesting system and other sustainability measures, and is the first new school in the growing district since 2010.