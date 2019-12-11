No injuries were reported in an incident where a Commerce Independent School District school bus slid off of the road late Tuesday afternoon.
The incident involved Bus no. 21. According to a statement from CISD, the bus was traveling on County Road 4504 north of Neylandville when it slid off of the muddy surface and into a ditch on the side of the road just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
None of the 13 students on the bus nor the driver sustained any injuries, according to the statement.
Some of the students were picked up by their parents, and the remaining students were picked up by another bus that was sent to the scene and taken home safely within 30 minutes. The original bus had been pulled out of the ditch by the time the new bus arrived, the district’s statement says.