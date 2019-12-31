UPDATED at 1:47 p.m. with a statement from the A&M-Commerce Agricultural Center Manager stating the cows did not belong to the university.
One side of Highway 24 near County Road 4208 was shut down for a time after midnight Tuesday after two motorists collided with several cows that had gotten onto the road.
State Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety handled the investigation, while the Commerce Fire Department, Hunt County Sheriff's Office and Texas A&M University-Commerce University Police Department came to assist.
The northbound lanes were shut down as several cow carcasses littered the road. Later in the morning, the road was reopened, and what appeared to be six cow carcasses were deposited on the side of the roadway.
The single occupants of both vehicles involved reported non-life-threatening injuries, according to DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford, and they were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles and not an ambulance. Bradford said it is still unknown how the cows got out of their enclosures.
Bradford stated that the DPS believed the cows came from the nearby pastures owned by A&M-Commerce, but university Agricultural Center Manager Ryan Doerner stated to the Commerce Journal that the cows were now owned by the university.
The area of the accident is near the university's animal science education farm.