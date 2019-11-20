A Campbell man remains in custody, charged with leading law enforcement officers in a high-speed chase before shooting at the officers Saturday night.
Dayton Blane Green, 19, of Campbell was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center on Wednesday in lieu of a total of $395,000 bond on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and on one count each of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Green has filed a writ of habeas corpus from the jail and on Monday afternoon was appointed an attorney during a hearing in the 196th District Court. Judge Andrew Bench then scheduled a review of the case for Nov. 25.
According to a report from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a vehicle disregard two stop signs while traveling at a high rate of speed on North Street in Campbell at approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled north towards Commerce with speeds exceeding 100 mph. As the pursuit entered into Commerce, troopers with the Department of Public Safety were able to successfully deploy spike strips but this did not stop the driver. The pursuit continued through Commerce with speeds reaching 100 mph and as the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Live Oak and State Highway 24 the driver, later identified as Green, fired three shots striking the sheriff’s patrol vehicle. Neither the deputy nor any assisting Department of Public Safety Troopers were injured.
Green was checked by an ambulance at the scene and transported to the jail.
Green was also charged with driving without a license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
The aggravated assault against a public servant charges are first degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
Jail records indicate Green has previously been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and burglary of a habitation.