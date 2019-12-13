One person was killed in an early Friday morning two vehicle head-on collision on State Highway 11 in Hunt County.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the crash occurred at around 5 a.m. on the highway near the intersection of FM 1563, just north of Commerce.
A tractor trailer was eastbound on the roadway while a black Chevrolet pickup was westbound and for an unknown reason veered into the eastbound lane and stuck the tractor trailer.
The driver of the pickup died at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The tractor trailer ended up in a pasture. The driver was uninjured in the accident, Bradford said, but is being looked over for medical issues unrelated to the crash.
The area of Highway 11 remained closed as of 9:45 a.m. Friday.