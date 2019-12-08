Police are searching for three suspects involved in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday night in Commerce.
Commerce Public Safety Director Chris Bassham told The Commerce Journal Sunday that one person was taken by helicopter to an area hospital after being shot after what he called a "confrontation" with three other individuals. The shooting occurred on the 1500 block of Locust Street.
Bassham said Commerce police are still searching for the three suspects, but that there is no perceived danger to the public.
"We don't believe this individual was targeted," Bassham said.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.