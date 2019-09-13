People looking for the ease of having groceries brought to their door in Commerce can now do so through a partnership between Brookshire’s and Instacart.
Instacart, founded in 2012, is a web and mobile application that offers same-day grocery delivery to more than 5,000 cities in the United States and Canada. Last week, it was announced that Brookshire’s Grocery is now offering same-day delivery through the service for the Commerce and Sulphur Springs locations.
All orders through Instacart require a $10 minimum price. All orders of less than $35 will incur a $9.99 delivery fee, while orders $35 or more have a fee of $3.99. An “Express Membership” can be purchased that eliminates the delivery fee for all orders over $35.
Brookshire’s is the first grocery store in the Commerce area to offer same-day delivery through an online service. Walmart offers its own delivery service, but only at select locations. The Walmart store in Commerce does not offer the service at this time.
To see if your address is within the delivery range, visit instacart.com/locations. For more information, visit brookshires.com/home-delivery#/.