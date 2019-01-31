The long-awaited expansion to Commerce’s Centennial Park could be coming in the next few months, a city official stated.
Commerce Parks and Recreation Director Lacey Dingman said that the contractor for the project, M-Pak Construction, said that it hopes to begin by March.
The project calls for a 13-acre expansion to Centennial Park on the southeast side of town. The expansion will include a concrete skate park, nine-hole disc golf course and a walking trail. The contract was awarded to M-Pak, based out of Royse City, in a City Council meeting in October of 2018.
The process has been slow going, with the city needing to secure a land transfer from the Commerce Independent School District for the project along with other hurdles. Dingman had said in July of 2018 that construction could begin in the next 90 days, but the expansion has yet to begin even into the new year.
The project is on a deadline however, as a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to help fund the project expires on July 15, 2019. The grant is for $75,000, and coupled with $25,600 raised by the local Skate Park Advocacy Group and $18,000 worth of reclaimed materials from Hunt County, the city is footing a bill of $12,000, according to a presentation at the October 2018 council meeting.
Dingman says that the contractor is still gathering precast materials for the project, but says she doesn’t expect the project to run past the July expiration date.
“The contractor is getting their precast materials for the skatepark and such, which can be put in quickly,” Dingman said. “I do not expect us to miss our grant deadline.”
Dingman added that the city is setting its own deadline of June 1 for the completion of the project.
The walking trail, which will be done in-house with materials provided by the county does not yet have an estimated start date, with Dingman citing recent turnover within the city having delayed the beginning of that project.