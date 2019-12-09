UPDATE at 4:25 p.m. on 12/9/19 with information from a city press release regarding the shooting.
The shooting that occurred Sunday night in Commerce is being investigated as an attempted robbery, according to a Commerce Police Lieutenant.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting that occurred in the 1500 block of Locust Street.
Three suspects were being sought for involvement in the incident. On Monday morning, Commerce Police Lt. Steve Scott characterized the incident as an attempted robbery.
“There were three walking together but only one person shot at the victim,” Scott said. “We would still like to talk to the other two that were there.”
Scott said that no arrests had been made yet in the case.
A press release was issued by the Commerce Police Department late Monday afternoon. In the release, police say that three individuals passed by the victim while walking opposite directions on Locust Street Sunday night. The release states that one individual turned back and attempted to take a backpack from the victim.
Following a brief conversation a suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the victim, striking him in the leg, with a second shot being fired as the suspect attempted to flee the scene, police say.
The release adds that the victim was released later that evening from Medical City Hospital in Plano.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Commerce Police Department at 903-886-1139.