The congressman representing Hunt County and much of Northeast Texas is in line to be the next Director of National Intelligence, which may spark a race to fill the congressman’s position.
President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he was nominating U.S. Representative John Ratcliffe of Fate.
“I am pleased to announce that highly respected Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas will be nominated by me to be the Director of National Intelligence,” Trump tweeted. “A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves.”
Ratcliffe issued a statement Monday morning thanking Trump for the move.
“I am deeply grateful to President Trump for the opportunity to lead our Nation’s intelligence community and work on behalf of all the public servants who are tirelessly devoted to defending the security and safety of the United States,” Ratcliffe said. “President Trump’s call to serve in this role was not one I could ignore, and I am incredibly thankful to him for this great honor. I look forward to my new role with energy and focus.”
Ratcliffe represents the Fourth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which includes a large area of the state, including all of Hunt and Rockwall counties.
“It has been the privilege of my lifetime to be the voice for the people of the Fourth District of Texas over the past five years,” Ratcliffe said. “I will take their wisdom and common sense with me in my new role, and I will always remember with pride my service to them, and all that we have accomplished together.”
Trump chose Ratcliffe to replace Current Director Dan Coats, who announced he will be leaving the post Aug. 15.
“I would like to thank Dan for his great service to our Country,” Trump said.
Ratcliffe won in a landslide victory during the November 2018 election, defeating Democratic Party candidate Catherine Krantz and Libertarian Party candidate Ken Ashby.
Ratcliffe defeated longtime GOP incumbent Ralph Hall during the 2014 Republican Party primary, then won the position during the November general elections.
During his first term in the House of Representatives, Ratcliffe served on the House Homeland Security Committee, the Task Force on Combating Terrorist and Foreign Fighter Travel, the Transportation Security Subcommittee, the House Judiciary Committee, the Immigration and Border Security Subcommittee, the Regulatory Reform, Commercial and Antitrust Law Subcommittee, and was also the chair of the Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Security Technologies Subcommittee.
Ratcliffe previously served as the four term mayor of Heath from 2004 to 2012. He also served Rockwall County and the surrounding areas as the United States Attorney from 2007 to 2008.
Assuming that Ratcliffe is appointed to the new post, the race to be the next Representative for the House district will be a quick one. Filing for the March 3, 2020 primary would begin in November, with the filing deadline on Dec., 9, 2019.