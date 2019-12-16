A Cumby police officer is reportedly not seriously harmed after being struck by a vehicle on the Interstate 30 service road while helping a stranded motorist Sunday night.
Furthermore, the Cumby Police Department is saying the officer displayed an act of heroism to save a pedestrian on the scene.
According to a post on the Cumby Police Department’s Facebook page, officer Nicholas Geer was helping a stranded motorist on the north side service road of Interstate 30 in the area of the 115 mile marker. The post stated that a vehicle struck the stranded vehicle, which then hit Geer, throwing him over the stranded automobile and into the median.
The police department’s post also stated that Geer pushed a female on the scene out of the path of the oncoming car.
Another person was taken to Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, and their condition is unknown.
Geer was transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs, and was found to have no broken bones or other major injuries, being released later in the evening Sunday, according to the police statement.