The Commerce Rotary Club will pay tribute to veterans in Hunt County with the new “Waves of Glory” installation.
Jim Ayres, the chair of the local club’s Flag Program, said that Rotary District 5810 Governor Beverly Grogan challenged all clubs within the district to find a unique way to honor local veterans, and this new project is the answer to that call.
The Rotary Club will place 100 full-sized flags in Commerce’s City Park, each one to represent a Hunt County Veteran, complete with a plaque. An opening ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, and the flags will remain through Nov. 16.
Ayres says that about 30 out of the 100 spots are already taken.
To receive a form to nominate a Hunt County veteran, contact Jim Ayres by email at jim.commercefuneralhome@gmail.com or by phone at 214-729-7525. The deadline to turn in a form is Oct. 28 and there is no cost to nominate a veteran due to multiple sponsors of the event. Benson Bros. Wrecker Service is the title sponsor for the event.