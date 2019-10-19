The Commerce Rotary Club is raising funds to put an end to polio with a fundraising event at the Texas A&M University-Commerce Planetarium.
The local club is participating in World Polio Day, an international Rotary-wide observance that seeks to raise funds to fight for the eradication of the disease.
The disease, which weakens muscles to the point of unusability, had a vaccine first created by Jonas Salk in the 1950s. In 1988 there were 350,000 cases of wild polio worldwide, and that number has dwindled to less than 100 in 2018. Rotary International, through their charity “End Polio Now,” hopes to eradicate the disease completely.
The Commerce Rotary Club will host the fundraiser on Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the planetarium, located at 2201 W Neal Street. Tickets are $8 for those age 12 and under and $10 for general admission. All funds go toward “End Polio Now.”
There will be a social from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and a planetarium show from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The show is titled “Tales from a Time Traveler” and is narrated by Scottish actor David Tennant.
To purchase tickets, contact either Amy Welch at 903-217-8168 or Jim Ayres at 214-729-7525.