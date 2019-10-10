The Saint Louis Brass Quintet will bring their unique blend of virtuosic performance and comedic antics to the stage in Commerce later this month.
The group, which was founded in 1964, has played thousands of concerts across the world and has released more than a dozen recordings, as well as showcasing more than 75 original pieces written for the group.
Founding member and trombonist Melvyn Jernigan still plays with the ensemble, along with Allan Dean and Miki Sasaki, trumpet; Victoria Knudtson, French horn; and Daniel Perantoni, tuba.
This will be the group’s third time to perform in Commerce, with their last appearance in 2013. They are playing in town thanks to a grant from the Mid-America Arts Alliance.
Dr. Daniel Kelly, an associate professor of trumpet at Texas A&M University-Commerce, says that the Saint Louis Brass delivers “well-crafted performances” for audiences.
“They have lots of entertainment elements, as well as comedic ones,” Kelly said. “They really do a great job to bring the audience in to their circle of craziness.”
One of the quintet’s signatures is the “History of Neglected Brass Instruments.” On top of all this, they also play selections ranging from Louis Armstrong to renaissance pieces.
Kelly said that a masterclass will be held prior to the concert, and that the experience is a benefit to music students.
“It gives them a chance to let students see how professionals work their craft on stage,” Kelly said.
The concert is scheduled for Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jack and Lou Finney Concert Hall, located within the A&M-Commerce Music Building at 1614 Highway 24 in Commerce. The concert is free and open to the public.