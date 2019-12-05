With the calendar turning over to December, Commerce is becoming a busy place in preparation of the holiday season.
No time will this be more evident than this Saturday, when multiple events are scheduled to take place.
Below is a list of events for Dec. 7 in chronological order:
8:30 a.m. — Second-annual Christmas Doggy Dash 5K fundraiser
Hosted by the Friends of the Commerce Dog Park, this 5K is raising funds to create a dog park in Commerce. Runners are encouraged to bring their dogs with them to run. Registration is $25 and can be completed online at https://bit.ly/2OkhCqY. Race begins at 8:30 at Commerce City Park.
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Brunch with Santa at the Children’s Museum
Held yearly at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum, the event will feature photo opportunities with Santa, Christmas crafts and a pancake breakfast provided by the Commerce Lil’ Angels. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Children younger than two years old get in free. For tickets, call the museum at 903-886-6055. The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is located at 100 Maple St. in Commerce.
10 a.m. — Seventh-annual Merry Marketplace at the Methodist church
The Merry Marketplace at First United Methodist Church in Commerce will feature items of all kinds for purchase such as antiques, ornaments, holiday treats and more. For the first time, the marketplace will feature a silent auction as well. Lunch is available for purchase for $8, and a homemade beef or chicken stew will be on tap, including cornbread, dessert and a drink. Quart jars of stew will also be purchasable to-go for $10. FUMC Commerce is located at 1709 State Highway 24.
12:30 p.m. — 11th-annual Commerce TubaChristmas concert
Dozens of low-brass performers from across the region will join together for a free concert full of Christmas cheer. For those wanting to participate in the concert, registration is $10. The concert will be held at the Jack & Lou Finney Concert Hall at the Texas A&M University-Commerce Music Building, at 1614 State Highway 24.
2 p.m. — Sixth-annual Bois d’Arc Christmas celebration
The streets of downtown will closed off for an afternoon of Christmas festivities. Vendors will line the downtown square, and Santa will be at the event for photos. A Christmas movie will be shown on the downtown lawn area at 5:15 p.m.
5 p.m. — Holiday party at the Commerce Public Library
The local library will open its doors Saturday evening for a holiday part for all ages. Free crafts and books will be available for children and there will be hot cocoa and holiday treats. The Commerce Public Library is at 1210 Park St.
6 p.m. — Commerce Christmas Parade of Lights
The annual Christmastime spectacle returns as the Parade of Lights will make its way through downtown this year beginning at 6 p.m. Those interested in being entered into the judged parade float contest should contact the Chamber of Commerce at 903-886-3950.