Avid runners or those just wanting a place for their dogs to play and socialized are invited to bring their four-legged friends to the second annual Christmas Doggie Dash 5K being held in Commerce.
The event is raising funds for a future dog park in Commerce. The project, which has the working title of “Scentennial Bark,” a play on Commerce’s Centennial Park, has been in the works for more than a year. The Friends of the Commerce Dog Park organization was established coordinator fundraising efforts.
This year’s 5K will begin at City Park in Commerce at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 7. Registration is $25 per person and runners are invited to bring their dogs to run with at no extra charge. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2OkhCqY.
A “Pop-up dog park” will be hosted at Mullins Field across from City Park on Dec. 1. The field will be secured and dog owners can bring their pooches for an afternoon of playtime for free and to raise awareness about the future dog park. The event will be held from 1-7 p.m.
For more information about how to join the Friends of the Commerce Dog Park, visit commercedogpark.com.