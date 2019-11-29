Commerce, TX (75428)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.