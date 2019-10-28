The second fatality in a shooting at a Halloween party on Texas A&M University-Commerce Homecoming weekend Saturday night west of Greenville was identified to the Commerce Journal by family early Monday morning.
The mother of Byron Craven, Jr. confirmed that her son was one of the two killed in the shooting at the Party Venue on U.S. 380 west of Greenville that also injured six others. A further six injuries were reported sustained while fleeing the chaos that ensued following the shooting.
Craven's mother told the Commerce Journal via a Facebook message that her son was one of those killed, saying "yes my baby is gone."
The mother said that Craven, who was from Arlington, was at the party with his cousin to celebrate his 23rd birthday.
"I have never dealt with anything like this," Craven's mother said. "He died on [his] 23rd birthday. He just wanted to have fun. I seen my baby leave with his suitcase. And now I have his suitcase but not him."
The other confirmed fatality was Kevin Berry, 23, who was a father of two from Dallas with a reported third child on the way.