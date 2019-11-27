Anyone needing a Thanksgiving dinner in Hunt County will be able to find one at any of several locations Thursday.
• Clark Street Christian Church, 1402 Clark St. in Greenville, is hosting the Thanksgiving “Feed The Hungry” event., will also deliver meals within the Greenville city limits and is also welcoming anyone who wants to volunteer to serve. The dinner will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Anyone wanting to volunteer or who may want additional information can call or text 903-600-6325 or email csccfeedthehungry@gmail.com.
• Westview United Methodist Church, 6407 Sayle St. in Greenville, is hosting Thanksgiving Dinner. The gathering is at 11 a.m. and eating begins at 1 p.m. Those attending are asked to please bring a dessert or side dish to share, although it is not required.
• Top Rail Cowboy Church. 262 Horseman’s Road in Greenville, is hosting Thanksgiving dinner starting at 11:30 a.m.
• A Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be hosted by the Commerce Faith Community starting at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1700 Highway 24 in Commerce. Those needing a ride or who may want a meal delivered can call the church office at 903-886-3220.
• Omega’s Biscuits and Eggs, 1814 Monroe St. in Commerce is offering a free Thanksgiving meal between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Amvets Post 36, 1328 East Highway 276 in West Tawakoni has Thanksgiving dinner scheduled to begin at noon.
• Barbara Horan plans to have the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee St. in Greenville open at 3 p.m. The theater will be showing football and/or movies on the big screen and may also offer games or puzzles.