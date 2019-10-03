There will be a new sheriff in town, starting in 2021.
Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks announced he will not seek reelection. Meeks issued a statement Friday morning.
“After much prayer and thought, I have decided to not seek reelection for the position of Hunt County Sheriff,” Meeks said. “On Wednesday I met with approximately 150 employees of my Hunt County Sheriff’s Office family and announced the news to them.”
Meeks has been in law enforcement in the county for 36 years, previously serving a Constable Precinct 1 for 24 years before serving as sheriff for the past 12 years.
“I will officially retire on Dec. 31, 2020 as my third term as Sheriff expires,” Meeks said. “I have worked with some of the finest folks that I have ever been in contact with. Their dedication to the citizens of Hunt County and to the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is beyond belief. Most of them could go somewhere else and make more money, but their loyalty and wanting to see Hunt County a better place keeps them here. To the employees of the Sheriff’s Office, I cannot thank you enough. You truly are dedicated, respected, and experienced.
We have accomplished a lot over the twelve years since I took office. Even as I write this, we are preparing another knock down of a local drug dealer. Our war on drugs continues and it will as long as I am Sheriff of Hunt County. We were successful in the first few months of my administration in shutting down the local game rooms. I am proud of the accomplishments that were made during my tenure as Sheriff. Once again, I must give the credit to the men and women that work for the Sheriff’s Office. The decision to retire was a difficult one to make. The needs of my family were foremost in my decision to retire. It has been a good run and I am looking forward to what God has for me in the future. I want to thank the citizens of Hunt County for allowing me to serve them first as Constable and as your Sheriff. It has truly been an honor.”
Meeks began his law enforcement career as a deputy in Wood County in August 1975. He worked as a patrol officer for the Greenville Police Department where he was awarded “Officer of the Year” in 1976.
He worked as a reserve for the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and in 1984 he was elected as Constable.
No one has publicly announced they are running for the sheriff’s position, which will be decided in the November 2020 elections.
Filing for the March 3, 2020 Democratic and Republican Party primary elections is scheduled Nov. 9 to Dec. 9.