Gunshots range out through the air Sunday night at a vigil in Dallas for one of the victims of the mass shooting at a Halloween party on Texas A&M University-Commerce Homecoming weekend that occurred late Saturday.
The vigil for Kevin Berry, 23, one of the two who were killed in the shooting, was held at St. Augustine Park in Dallas. Multiple DFW-area news outlets were on scene to cover the event, but then began reporting that shots were being fired shortly after the vigil concluded.
Multiple reports from news crews on scene indicate that authorities do not believe that there are any injuries, and that Dallas police are investigating. KXAS Channel 5's Diane Zoga in Dallas reported that the station's news vehicle was hit at least three times by bullets.
Following Kevin Berry’s vigil, a shootout happened in the parking lot of St. Augustine Park.
Everyone scattered. My photographer and I headed for the trees and took cover.
I took video once I got safe. We heard DOZENS of gunshots. pic.twitter.com/XDlFTGHemc