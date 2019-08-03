For the past 30 years, Suzette Doescher has studied with numerous instructors and practiced a variety of disciplines designed to enhance quality lifestyles and endeavors. She has combined her 15 years of business management, marketing and corporate training, her education, and her meditation studies to develop a therapeutic milieu for individuals and groups who want to learn how to make conscious, enlightened choices to enjoy life, not just endure it.
In order to follow her own enlightened choices, Suzette returned to Tulane University in New Orleans and completed her master’s degree in social work. She has been in private practice for the past 25 years.
Her work includes instruction on personal improvement and development as well as working one-on-one with individuals. In addition, she contracts with companies and organizations to conduct workshops, seminars and customized programs on topics concerning goal achievement, solution-focused problem solving, creative conflict management, communication skills, stress management and possibility thinking. Her office is located in Commerce, TX.
Suzette’s mission is to be of service through general mental health education for the general public and individual counseling for a population that has been greatly underserved and misunderstood.
Life is meant to be enjoyed; not just endured.
Suzette was a recent speaker at the East Texas Writers Guild Annual Summer Conference.
She will be enlightening the Guild on how narcissistic personality type makes good fodder variations for psychological thrillers.
The public is invited.
Silver Leos Writers Guild will meet at the Texas A&M University- Commerce Alumni Building at 1:00 p.m. on Aug. 14.
For more information, contact Vicki Ellis Griffis at Vickiellisgriffis@gmail.com