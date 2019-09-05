The local Commerce tradition is almost upon us as the 34th edition of the Bois d’Arc Bash is scheduled for the end of September.
Breaking the mold from previous years, the annual Bash Golf Tournament, which is in its 29th year, is being moved up to the weekend before the bash. This hasn’t slowed down interest, as Commerce Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paul Voss says that more golfers have already signed up than ever before for the six-man team competition.
The Tournament will be held Sept. 20 at the Sand Hills Country Club in Campbell. There are multiple prizes available, including two hole-in-one prizes. Anyone who gets a hole-on-one on hole 3 wins a four-wheeler ATV from Farm Country in Sulphur Springs, and anyone who gets a hole-in-one on hole 8 wins a Chevy Silverado from Commerce Chevrolet Buick.
There is also a $600 prize for the first-place team. Registration is $420 total for a six-person team. Contact the chamber at 903-886-3950 for more information.
At the bash the next week, Voss says that guests can expect plenty of entertainment. Several bands will play Friday night and a street dance will be held downtown.
Vendors will be set up on Friday and Saturday and live music from multiple acts will be featured throughout the day Saturday, culminating in a headline performance from Chris Colston.
A carnival will also be on site both Friday and Saturday.
Best of all, the bash is free to attend, and dogs are welcome as well.
A full schedule of events is listed below. All locations are in downtown Commerce unless otherwise specified.
Bash Events
Sept. 20
— 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 29th annual Bois d’Arc Bash Golf Tournament, Sand Hills Country Club, 5950 Sand Hills Drive, Campbell.
Sept. 27
— 5 p.m.: Commerce Leadership Institute Barbecue.
— 5 to 10 p.m.: Vendor booths open.
— 6 p.m.: Carnival opens.
Sept. 28
— 7:30 a.m.: Motorcycle Bash Ride sponsored by Commerce Community Cares, Will begin near City Park at Park and Aldridge streets.
— 7:30 to 10 a.m.: Masonic Lodge Pancake Breakfast.
— 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Vendor booths open.
— 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: East Texas Model Railroad Club exhibit, Commerce Parks and Recreation Gymnasium on Pecan Street, next to Police/Fire Station.
— 10 a.m.: Bois d’Arc Bash Parade: Begins at City Park, comes through downtown via Park, Main and Washington streets.
— 10:45 a.m.: Opening ceremonies.
— 11 a.m.: Carnival opens.
— Noon: Aglaia Culture Club Duck Puck (Must purchase tickets from club members beforehand to participate).
Musical acts
Sept. 27
— 7 to 8 p.m.: Cross Trails Band
— 8:30 to 10 p.m.: Twisted Whisky
Sept. 28
— 11 a.m. to noon: Dixieland Band
— 12:30 to 2 p.m.: The Blandelles
— 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Beatnik Bandits
— 3:45 to 4:30 p.m.: Li-Sher Dance Studio
— 5 to 6 p.m.: Bad Moon Rising
— 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Nevermind
— 8:30 to 10 p.m.: Chris Colston