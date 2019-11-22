Bust out your big brass instruments and your Christmas cheer as TubaChristmas returns to Commerce for the 11th year.
Started in 1974 by renowned tubist Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher William Bell, who was born on Christmas day, TubaChristmas has brought thousands of musicians together across the world to play holiday tunes with a low brass flavor.
Texas A&M University-Commerce has organized a TubaChristmas concert each year since 2009. Dr. Jeff Baker, associate professor of tuba and euphonium at A&M-Commerce, is the lead organizer for the local concert. He says that Commerce’s TubaChristmas is one of more than 200 concerts that fall under the same name each year around the world.
“We usually average about 60 to 70 performers each year, but it has been steadily growing recently,” said Baker. “Everyone that does these concerts uses the same book of music, so we only rehearse the day of the event.”
Baker added that anyone can register to perform in the concert and that the makeup of an average Commerce TubaChristmas ensemble is one-third university students, one-third alumni and one-third other people from the community and surrounding areas.
Baker says that the concert is usually a hit with audiences, but goes over even better with those that participate.
“The players love it,” Baker said. “It’s a fun time for them.”
The 11th annual Commerce TubaChristmas concert will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Jack and Lou Finney Concert Hall at the A&M-Commerce Music Building at 1614 Highway 24. Admission is free, while registration to play in the ensemble is $10. There is no preregistration as it is done on the day of the event. For more information contact Jeff Baker at Jeff.Baker@tamuc.edu.