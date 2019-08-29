The Thalian Culture Club is celebrating a major milestone, as they host the 50th Thalian Auction fundraiser next month.
The event will feature both a silent and live auction. Dozens of donated items will be up for grabs. There is no charge to attend, and refreshments will be served.
The auction is the Thalian Club’s only fundraiser, and all proceeds go toward local charitable causes and scholarships for Commerce High School students.
Recipients of funds from the auction in the past include Northeast Texas Children’s Museum, Commerce Schools Educational Enrichment Foundation, Commerce Lil’ Angels, Commerce Literacy Project, Commerce Public Library, Parks and Recreation, and funding for Christmas decorations on the downtown square.
The auction will be held on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Sand Hills Country Club, located at 5950 Sand Hills Drive in Campbell.
For more information, contact Gwen Weatherford at gweatherford@twu.edu.