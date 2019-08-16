A free community event is planned for the end of the month to bolster unity and togetherness in the Commerce community.
The third “Commerce Strong” event is scheduled for Aug. 31. The first event in 2017 sought to bring the community together in the wake of the incident involving former Texas A&M University-Commerce student Carmen Ponder, former Police Chief Kerry Crews and former CISD School Board member Michael Beane that brought national media attention and scrutiny to the community. Dr. LaVelle Hendricks, who has helped organize the event since its inception, said at the time that it is “important that we still acknowledge that the incident happened, but it is even more important that we move on and show that this is a fine community.”
Hundreds filled the downtown square in September of that year for food, fun and fellowship and the event was well received. Last year a big event was not held, but in the spirit of “Commerce Strong,” local police officers visited campuses in Commerce ISD to give out candy and talk with students to strengthen the relationship between the community and law enforcement.
The third event this year is shaping up to be much like the first. There will be free food, water slides, bounces houses and more. Student groups from CISD and A&M-Commerce will be there and local dignitaries will speak.
Hendricks said that the event is to “highlight the beauty of this caring and sharing community.”
“The whole focus is to show that Commerce is a great place to live,” Hendricks said.
The free event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at City Park in Commerce on Aug 31.