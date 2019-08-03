The Commerce Police Department released a statement regarding what has been the latest in a series of robberies within the city.
According to the statement, CPD officers responded to a reported home invasion robbery just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning to a residence at 1300 Prim Street.
Police say that officers found several armed suspects fleeing on foot when they arrived at the scene. They gave chase with the assistance of officers from the Texas A&M University-Commerce Police Department.
The statement goes on to say that three suspects have been detained. The identities of the suspects were not released, as it is believed that they have not been formally charged and arrested yet. Official Hunt County Jail records to not indicate any new arrests from Commerce PD as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
This is that latest in a rash of crime in the city. Two aggravated robberies occurred overnight Wednesday in Commerce, and a local convenience store was burglarized overnight Friday.
The police statement says that no other information is available at this time. Anyone with info about the incident is encouraged to call CPD at 903-886-1139.