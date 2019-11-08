A pair of students from Commerce High School will attend the All-Region Jazz Clinic and Concert next week, and will find out their All-State fate there as well.
Michael McWhorter (trumpet) and Kevin Horn (saxophone) auditioned along with four other CHS students and 76 others from across Region 3 for 20 available spots in the All-Region Jazz Band. Now the pair will head to Ford High School in Quinlan for the concert, where they will also learn if they made it to the All-State Jazz ensemble.
The clinic and concert will take place on Nov. 11 and 12, with the All-State results announced on the 12th. Those chosen for the All-State Jazz Band will perform in San Antonio in February 2020.