Two members of the Commerce High School Roaring Tiger Band are advancing to the next round of auditions after being selected to the All-Region Jazz Band by the Association of Texas Small School Bands last weekend.
Senior student Kevin Horn and sophomore Michael McWhorter were selected for the tenor saxophone and trumpet, respectively. In total, six students from CHS auditioned, with Rockney Reid, Fernando Medrano, Maggie Robinson and Lucas Condor also showcasing their skills in front of the judges.
Horn and McWhorter will now record an audition tape to send to ATSSB for consideration in the All-State Jazz Band. The results will be announced in November.