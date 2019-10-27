An updated version of this story following the press conference can be found at https://bit.ly/2PlN3lu
The gunman is still at-large following a shooting at an event venue outside of Greenville that reportedly killed two people and injured several more.
CNN is reporting that shots were fired at The Party Venue, located off of U.S. Highway 380 just west of the Greenville city limits, during a party celebrating Homecoming weekend at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
The party was not sanctioned by the university.
The shooting reportedly began around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night. Authorities say that there were roughly 750 people in the venue for the event.
Hunt County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford confirmed to NBC 5 in Dallas that two were killed and 14 were injured, and that a semi-automatic rifle was used in the shooting.
It is believed a single suspect was involved and authorities are still searching.
A press conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the Hunt County Sheriff's Office