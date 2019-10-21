It's Homecoming Week at Texas A&M University-Commerce, and the schedule is packed with events.
Each day will feature something to experience for free on campus, leading up to the Homecoming football game Saturday against Western New Mexico.
Below is a schedule of events for Homecoming festivities.
Monday, Oct. 21
— 6 p.m.: Homecoming Kickoff, at the Sam Rayburn Student Center. Ride the mechanical bull, get giveaways, free food and enjoy awesome activities.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
— 11 a.m.: Homecoming Photo Booth and Lucky Meet & Greet, at the Sam Rayburn Student Center.
— 11 a.m.: Homecoming T-Shirt Donation Drive, at the Sam Rayburn Student Center, 2200 W Neal Street, Commerce. Bring a donation for the Lion Food Pantry and receive a $5 discount on your purchase of a Homecoming shirt.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
— 11:30 a.m.: Hot Dog Spirit Rally, at the university Amphitheater, 1815 Lee Street, Commerce. There will be free food, music, performances from the TAMUC Cheer and Dance team.
— 8 p.m.: Yell Like Hell Competition, at the university Amphitheater. Come share your Deep in the Heart of Commerce excitement at Yell Like Hell with other Homecoming Spirit Competition participants.
Thursday, Oct. 24
— 7 p.m.: Homecoming Talent Show, at the Ferguson Auditorium, 1702 Education Drive, Commerce. Students will showcase their talent for a chance to win Lion cash. With special guest, Comedian Ronnie Jordan.
Friday, Oct. 25
— 8 a.m.: Homecoming Golf Tournament, at Webb Hill Country Club, 438 FM 2358, Wolfe City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Individual entry fee is $100, which includes green fee, golf cart, range balls, two mulligans, breakfast, lunch and drink.
— 9 p.m.: Homecoming bonfire and fireworks show, south side of Whitley Hall, 2001 Culver Street.
Saturday, Oct. 26
— 8 a.m.: Distinguished Alumni Breakfast, at the Sam Rayburn Student Center Traditions room.
— 8 a.m.: Fifty Year Club Breakfast, at the Sam Rayburn Student Center Ambitions A room.
— 8 a.m.: Gold Blazer Breakfast, at the Sam Rayburn Student Center Pride room.
— 9:30 a.m.: Alumni Open House, at the university Alumni Center, 1706 Stonewall Street, Commerce.
— 10 a.m.: Honors College and Regents Scholars alumni tailgate, at Memorial Stadium, 1606 Highway 24, Commerce.
— 10 a.m.: Mayo Memorial Service, at the Mayo grave site, locate across from Wesleyan Campus Ministries at 1504 Lee Street, Commerce. In 1921, friends of President Mayo and of East Texas State Normal College were invited to attend this memorial service held in the College Auditorium four years after President Mayo’s death. Today, the tradition of holding an annual memorial service for President Mayo continues.
— 11 a.m.: College of Business Homecoming tailgate, at Memorial Stadium.
— 11 a.m.: Dr. Dan Jones memorial ribbon cutting, south side of Gee Library, 1805 Lee Street. Ribbon cutting ceremony for the memorial garden and statue honoring the leadership and legacy of Dr. Dan R. Jones.
— 3 p.m.: Lions football versus Western New Mexico, at Memorial Stadium.