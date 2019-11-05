Last updated at 11:42 p.m. on 11/5/19 with final Hunt County totals
Hunt County voters took the the polls Tuesday to vote on 10 potential amendments to the Texas State Constitution as well as a few local issues.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said that as of the end of early voting Friday, 1,550 people had voted early in Hunt County, either in person or by absentee ballots.That compares to a total of 494 early votes in Hunt County during the constitutional amendment election in 2017.
Early reports Tuesday evening indicate that there was a significant turnout on election day as well.
Below are the vote totals for all amendments and local ballot items, with votes split between Hunt County totals and statewide totals, where applicable.
Nov. 5, 2019 election totals
98% of counties reporting
(BOLD CAPS indicates passage of measure or winning seat candidate)
State of Texas Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.
— For: STATE: 543,437 / HUNT: 2,503
— AGAINST: STATE: 1,030,938 / HUNT: 4,675
State of Texas Proposition 2: the constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas water development board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.
— FOR: STATE: 1,006,620 / HUNT: 4,466
— Against: STATE: 557,765 / HUNT: 2,622
State of Texas Proposition 3: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.
— For: STATE: 1,336,118 / HUNT: 6,282
— AGAINST: STATE: 229,294 / HUNT: 843
State of Texas Proposition 4: The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individuals share of partnership and unincorporated association income.
— FOR: STATE: 1,198,904 / HUNT: 6,400
— Against: STATE: 377,366 / HUNT: 883
State of Texas Proposition 5: The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas parks and wildlife department and the Texas historical commission to protect Texas natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.
— FOR: STATE: 1,384,973 / HUNT: 6,437
— Against: STATE: 188,886 / HUNT: 809
State of Texas Proposition 6: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the cancer prevention and research institute of Texas.
— FOR: STATE: 985,457 / HUNT: 4,129
— Against: STATE: 575,830 / HUNT: 2,935
State of Texas Proposition 7: The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.
— FOR: STATE: 1,142,796 / HUNT: 4,859
— Against: STATE: 419,883 / HUNT: 2,236
State of Texas Proposition 8: The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.
— FOR: STATE: 1,197,356 / HUNT: 5,052
— Against: STATE: 369,280 / HUNT: 2,036
State of Texas Proposition 9: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.
— For: STATE: 798,384 / HUNT: 3,798
— Against: STATE: 724,956 / HUNT: 3,014
State of Texas Proposition 10: The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.
— FOR: STATE: 1,478,386 / HUNT: 6,901
— Against: STATE: 94,272 / HUNT: 326
City of Campbell, Proposition A: The adoption of a sales and use tax at the rate of one-half of one percent to be used and applied in the manner authorized by Texas Local Government Code Annotated Section 506.152, including but not limited to public facility improvements, commercial facilities, infrastructural improvements, new and expanded business enterprises, and other related improvements, including the costs of construction, maintenance and operations of all of the above described projects
— FOR: 49
— Against: 26
Cumby ISD, Proposition A: The issuance of $6,200,000 of bonds for the construction, renovation, improvement, and equipment of school buildings in the district and athletic facilities and associated improvements; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to the rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to or in connection with the bonds
— For: HUNT: 9 / HOPKINS: 183
— AGAINST: HUNT: 10 / HOPKINS: 192