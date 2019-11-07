With the official start of filing for next year’s political party primaries just a few days away, one local longtime law enforcement officer has chosen to retire at the end of his current term.
Hunt County Constable for Precinnct 2 Wayne “Doc” Pierce announced this week he would be leaving the office effective on Dec. 31, 2020.
“At that time I will have over 36 years in law enforcement, all of which has been within the boundaries of Hunt County,” Pierce said. “I have been with the City of Commerce as a Reserved Officer and Chief of Police, Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department as a Patrol Officer, Lieutenant over Operations and as the Interim Chief (East Texas State University) and with Hunt County as a Sheriff Deputy, Investigator with the County Attorney Office and currently as the Constable of Precinct 2.”
Pierce said that he and other officers often leave their loved ones at home awaiting his return while serving the public.
“I feel it is time that I remain at home and stay with my family,” Pierce said. “Most individuals come in contact with an officer when it is at a low point in their lives whether they are a victim, an arrestee or just someone in need of some help or guidance. I hope that at some point during my service as a law enforcement officer I too have helped someone. I have truly enjoyed serving my community, my County and the great State of Texas and I would like to thank everyone for your support and friendship over these many years.”
Filing for the March 3, 2020 Democratic and Republican Party primary elections is scheduled to begin Saturday and continue through December 9.
Hunt County voters will be making decisions in several major local and regional contests.
The races next year will be for House Representative District 4, State Representative, Hunt County Judge, County Sheriff, County Attorney, County Commissioners in Precincts 1 and 3, 354th District Court and more.
Candidates seeking an office in a particular county will file with their respective county Democratic or Republican Party offices. Candidates whose jurisdiction covers multiple counties file with the state party offices.
Feb. 3, 2020 is the last day to register to vote for the primary elections. Early voting is scheduled Feb 8-28, 2020.
Anyone needing additional information can contact the Hunt County Voter Administration Office at 903-454-5467, come by the office at 2217 Washington Street in Greenville between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov