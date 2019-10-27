Bunny ears

A pair of bunny ears were left behind in the wake of Saturday’s shooting at an unsanctioned costume party celebrating Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Homecoming weekend at the Party Venue, located on U.S. Highway 380 west of Greenville.

 Ryan Scott / Commerce Journal

The recent shooting at an event venue west if Greenville has received national attention. here's what some people are saying about the incident on social media:

Tags

Recommended for you