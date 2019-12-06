The talents of more than a hundred Commerce Independent School District students will be on display next Wednesday at the annual Winter Arts Festival.
The festival has been held for more than a decade, and features artwork as well as performances from band, choir and theatre.
Karri Anderson, theater teacher at Commerce High School, coordinates the festival each year. She says that there is plenty on tap for this year’s event. Scheduled to be showcased are the choirs from all campuses, the Commerce High School jazz band, and artwork will be featured from CHS and Commerce Elementary School students. The CHS theater department will also perform an untitled one act play with a Christmas theme.
In addition to the performances, there will be vendors on site selling cookies, crafts and more. The winners of the school district’s Christmas card design contest will also be announced.
Anderson said that the event has been popular over the years, and fills an important niche for both students and the community at large.
“It’s very important for the students as it validates what they are doing,” Anderson said. “But more importantly, it shows the community how talented our students are, and that fine arts are something worth the time, effort and investment.”
The CISD Winter Fine Arts Festival will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Commerce High School.