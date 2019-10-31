I won’t lie, the news hit me hard.
When I was told the hard truth that the Commerce Journal would cease printing, I was devastated. It took everything to not break down, to hold the tears in. It hurt, bad.
The Commerce Journal has been my beat, more appropriately my “baby,” for almost four years. In the winter of 2015, nearing my college graduation and not having many prospects, I made the call that set me on the course that I currently travel and found that there was a need for a reporter in Commerce. It was pretty serendipitous, perfect timing.
I was soon hired, and only a week before graduation. I was getting a job in my field which is something not everyone can say right out of college. I was eager to work, to learn, to get ingrained into the community. As a typical college student, I hadn’t done much to branch out into the community at large during my time in school, to see more than just what’s on campus. I did know where downtown was, so that was a start.
Since that first week, that first story, that first city council meeting in those cold December days, the Journal has been a huge part of my life. There are so many memories I cherish from these years working on this paper and so many lessons learned.
Looking back at some of those first issues is a little rough. I can tell I thought I knew everything about how this business works, but I had so much left to learn. I suppose that’s still true now, but being at the Journal has provided numerous life lessons for the world of journalism. The biggest one: Whatever you think is enough, do more than that.
In my time, I have also met and spoken with some truly incredible people. Star athletes, politicians, artists, musicians, the movers and shakers in our community. I fondly remember my interviews with the likes of Commerce Tiger, ETSU Lion and Dallas Cowboy Wade Wilson and Gunnar Nelson of the musical Nelson family fame. I even got to witness my alma mater win a national championship in football there in the flesh.
To put it simply, like I said before, this paper has been my “baby” through a lot of ups and downs. And like with a child, I have spent many countless nights up late, making sure that a football game story is posted, an article is corrected, and that the website is organized the way it should be.
Hearing that the Journal will no longer print as its own publication felt like I was losing something dear to me. But at the same time, I am glad that there will still be a presence in the Herald-Banner, as well as online, which is a huge importance in my opinion.
I can’t begin to tell you all of the nice things people have said to me about the Journal over the last few years. Of course, we don’t always get it right, we sometimes make mistakes. But for the most part, the kind words of the community have always meant a great deal. I want to thank the community for all of the encouragement, support and help that has been given to me. This endeavor is not possible without the many people that answer phone calls, respond to emails and open themselves up for interviews.
While the Commerce Journal publication is ceasing print, I just want to remind readers that Commerce coverage isn’t going anywhere. The Bois d’Arc Capital of Texas deserves quality news.