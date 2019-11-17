The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion football team secured a berth in the NCAA Division II Playoffs for the fifth season in a row, as announced Sunday.
Teams across the country learned their postseason fate during Sunday's NCAA Division II Selection Show. A watch party was held at the university's Sam Rayburn Student Center, which saw a packed house.
The Lions will face off against Lone Star Conference rival Tarleton State, who took the Conference Championship and finished the season undefeated at 11-0. The Texans feature one of the most potent offenses in the nation, averaging more than 47 points per game.
Tarleton has gotten the better of the Lions in recent meetings, having won the previous three games between the two teams after A&M-Commerce had won the prior six. The Lions hold a 15-14 advantage in the all-time series with the Texans.
A&M-Commerce Head Coach David Bailiff said he was proud of his team for reaching the playoffs in his first season at the helm, and that the defensive clinic put on in the Lions' 17-3 victory over Angelo State on Saturday gives a lot of confidence going into the postseason.
"The defense just dominated, and we will need that against a team like Tarleton," Bailiff said. "But we aren't going to change what we've been doing, we will prepare and practice hard just as with any other game."
A&M-Commerce finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and a 7-1 mark in LSC play.
The game will be held at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, Texas on Nov. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.